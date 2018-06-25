Chandigarh: 19-year-old’s organs give new lease of life to three

The donor, Arun Kumar, was declared brain dead at PGIMER following a fatal head injury. The donor, Arun Kumar, was declared brain dead at PGIMER following a fatal head injury.

Three terminally ill patients got a new lease of life after a 19-year-old brain dead patient donated his organs.

This was the18th cadaver organ donation this year at PGIMER. The donor, Arun Kumar, was declared brain dead at PGIMER following a fatal head injury.

On June 17, when the victim was on his way to work on his bike when he was knocked down by a speeding vehicle from behind, leaving him with serious head injuries at Naraingarh. The victim was immediately rushed to the civil hospital, Naraingarh, for initial treatment, from where he was referred to PGIMER and was admitted in an extremely critical condition on the same evening. But Kumar’s week-long battle with life came to an end as he succumbed to his injuries and was declared brain dead on Saturday evening.

“The family of Kumar did not let this tragic death go in vain and consented for organ donation when the transplant coordinators raised the matter with them. Post the family’s consent, the liver, kidneys and pancreas were retrieved from the deceased, which through transplantation at PGIMER enabled second lease of life to three patients fighting debilitating organ failure ailments and battling for their survival,” a release by the PGIMER stated.

Ghanshyam, father of the donor, said, “Eldest of my three children, Arun was not only my son, he was, in fact, the family’s life force. So caring and compassionate he was that even at this young age, he was working very hard in the factory to contribute to the family income. Nobody can understand our remorse, we are completely devastated.”

Dr Vipin Koushal, Nodal Officer, ROTTO PGIMER stated, “It is an extremely hard decision for anyone to make when you are put in that situation, but donor families like that of Arun Kumar definitely instill a sense of confidence not only for the in-waiting recipients fighting a losing battle, but also for the Cadaver Organ Donation Programme. It’s a ‘gift of life’ for the recipients and huge accomplishment for the entire team of PGIMER involved in the process.”

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App