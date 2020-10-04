Chandigarh: 19-year-old girl dies by suicide at Ramdarbar

The body was kept in the mortuary for postmortem examination on Sunday. A DDR was registered at Sector 31 police station.

A 19-YEAR-old girl died by suicide at her residence in Ramdarbar, on Saturday.

The victim had been ailing for a long time. Police have ruled out any foul play in the death, but maintained no suicide note was found. The incident took place around 9 am.

Sources said family members of the victim rushed her to GMCH-32, where doctors declared her brought dead. Her family members told the doctors that she fell from her roof after losing balance, following which doctors termed it a case of accident and intimated the local police.

“A team from PS 31 rushed at GMCH-32. The family members maintained that the victim had suddenly lost her balance and fell from the stairs. A team was sent to the house. The team interacted with some neighbours, who said that the victim did not fall accidently. Later, her family members disclosed that she had been depressed due to her illness and was not able to continue her study after completing matric, because of her illness,” said a police officer.

The body was kept in the mortuary for postmortem examination on Sunday. A DDR was registered at Sector 31 police station.

