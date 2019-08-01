Chandigarh: 19-year-old gets 10-year jail term for killing girl who rejected his advances

The district Court of Chandigarh on Wednesday sentenced 10 year imprisonment to a 19-year-old youth, who was held guilty of murdering a 17-year-old girl with a knife, after the latter had rejected his proposal.

The convict, a resident of Dhanas, has been held guilty under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC, by the Court of ADJ Rajesh Sharma.

As per the Prosecution, the case dates back to September 30, 2017, when 17-year-old green chilly seller was stabbed to death by the convict at the Grain Market in Sector 26. He had managed to escape and was later apprehended by the police from near the Timber Market, Sector 26.

According to the police, the victim had turned down his requests on several occasions. She was stabbed in her neck when she was going to fetch water at the Grain Market around 12.30 pm. The convict suddenly appeared before her and asked her to come with him, but she refused, after which he attacked her. She was rushed to PGI, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

During the trial, the defense counsel argued that the eyewitnesses had not supported the case of the Prosecution, while the Prosecution has also failed to prove the motive behind the alleged murder.

The alleged incident took place at a busy area, but the Prosecution has not made any independent witness in the case, they said.

The Prosecution however argued that the juvenile had attacked the girl intentionally with the knife.

The court after hearing the statements and facts of the case, held the convict guilty of murder and sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment, with an order that he will be kept at the juvenile justice centre till the he attains the age of 21, and then he will be transferred to jail.