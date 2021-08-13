Chandigarh: 18-year-old killed in road accident in UT

An 18-year-old practitioner at CSIO, Priyanshi Gupta, was killed in a road accident after being hit by a speeding motorcyclist near Gate Number-1 of CSIO Colony in Sector 30 on Thursday.

A motorcyclist identified as Beant Singh, 35, of Mohali was arrested in connection.

Gupta had stepped out from an autorickshaw and was crossing the road while speaking on the phone, when the speeding motorcyclist hit her. She received severe head injuries and was rushed to GMCH-32, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Beant Singh is an ex-serivceman from the army and is currently working as security guard with a private bank in Mohali.

“Beant Singh was driving Bullet motorcycle. He failed to control the two-wheeler. The girl jumped in the air and fell on the ground. Her head hit on the road. A Passerby noted down the registration number of the motorcycle. A senior constable, Ajmer Singh, was on the patrolling duty. He lodged a complaint against the motorcyclist in this connection,” said a police officer.

Victim Priyanshi Gupta was a native of district Solan in Himachal. Police said she was about to complete her course in the CSIO within two days. Her body was handed over to family members after a postmortem examination. A case was registered at PS Industrial Area.