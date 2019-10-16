Chandigarh: 18-year-old killed as speeding four-wheeler rams into motorcycle

IN A hit-and-run incident, an 18-year-old man was killed after a speeding four-wheeler hit his motorcycle on Sukhna Bridge near Railway light point on Madhya Marg on Monday night.

The victim was identified as Ajay Kumar. He was a native of Khushinagar district in UP. Police said Ajay was without helmet when a speeding white-coloured four-wheeler hit him around 10 pm. Police registered a case against an unknown driver. The victim resided in Transport Area along with his father Banarasi Prasad. The father and son duo both worked as labourers with a private transporter.

Neeraj Kumar, an eyewitness, said, “Ajay Kumar took the motorcycle of a friend for going to the house of his relatives at Mauli Jagran. I was driving my Activa scooter. Ajay was at Sukhna Bridge when a white-coloured speeding car appeared from behind and hit him. The car, which was similar to an SUV in size, did not blow the horn. The vehicle fled after hitting the motorcyclist. I stopped my Activa and rushed to the spot. Some passersby too gathered and one of them informed the police control room. Injured Ajay was rushed to PGI. During treatment, he succumbed to his injuries. He suffered severe head injuries.”

Neeraj is a JCB driver in the Transport Area. He said, “I have known Ajay and his father Banarasi Prasad for a long time. Ajay shifted to Chandigarh a year ago. He was a sincere person. Banarasi Prasad was not able to bear the expenses of last rites of his son. We all the workers in Transport Area, Sector 26, collected around Rs 5,500 for the last rites. Next month, victim’s elder sister is scheduled to get married at their native village in Khushinagar district in UP.”

A police officer said, “Ajay was not wearing helmet. Neeraj failed to note down the registration number of the speeding four-wheeler. The footage of CCTV cameras installed at Railway light point and Transport light point will be scrutinised to ascertain the identity of the four-wheeler.”

The victim is survived by his parents, one elder sister and younger brother. The body was handed over to the victim’s father after a postmortem examination. A case was registered at the Sector 26 police station.