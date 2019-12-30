Chandigarh: 18-year-old conducts research on Tribune chowk, suggests improvement in design

For the tribune roundabout, Sapra conducted on-ground study, including time lapse photography and videography to arrive at suggestions for better functioning of the roundabout. For the tribune roundabout, Sapra conducted on-ground study, including time lapse photography and videography to arrive at suggestions for better functioning of the roundabout.

An 18-year-old student researched the traffic near the Tribune roundabout and has come up with a solution for it without having to build a flyover. The student concluded that improving the design of the roundabout will make the situation, claiming that the current design has some faults.

Siddhant Sapra, who studies in class twelve, has conducted the research. Sapra earlier had got the demolition of the sector 32-33 roundabout on hold. Based on his representation, the Chief Architect had issued an order saying that no more roundabouts should be removed, following which the half demolished 32-33 roundabout was reinstated.

Siddhant and his friend had made a detailed representation to the Administrator, after studying the fact how roundabouts function in UK and USA, and had concluded that roundabouts are safer and more efficient. He teamed up with architects to come up with solutions that could be presented before the High Court.

For the tribune roundabout, Sapra conducted on-ground study, including time lapse photography and videography to arrive at suggestions for better functioning of the roundabout. “Indeed, it ‘appears’ that there is more traffic here than it can handle. It also ‘feels’ that it takes a long time to cross and traffic gets jammed at the roundabout. The slow movement of traffic at this particular roundabout led us to wonder if there was something wrong with its design and management. The city we are inheriting, one that is renowned to be the best of cities in India to live in, should remain so,” he said.

Green Lights too long

Siddhant said that at any roundabout, a green light is given to two opposite roads simultaneously. Vehicles wanting to travel straight keep exiting, but the right-turning traffic has to stop and gets an exit only once the light changes. Beyond a certain number of vehicles, this accumulation starts blocking vehicles wanting to go straight.

“By our calculations, this starts after about 45 seconds. Surprisingly, some of the green lights at Tribune are as long as 120 seconds. This is the primary reason people find the roundabout jammed and ‘feel’ it can’t handle today’s traffic. There are many other disadvantages of long green lights, which also mean that remaining lights are red for longer than needed. Tribune’s clearance capacity will certainly improve once traffic lights are re-calibrated keeping the above in mind, and analysing traffic data by time of day and day of week. As per our estimates, the current traffic light cycle of about 240 seconds should come down to below 180.

No display timers

The 18-year-old said that it was glaringly odd that while roundabouts across the city have traffic light display timers, Tribune does not.

“Display timers offer many benefits like improving safety and reducing pollution by giving advance information. Importantly, drivers react faster by 2.5 to 3 seconds when the light turns green. This may appear insignificant, but once calculated as a percentage of time lost in a green light of 45 to 60 seconds, five per cent more vehicles can evidently be cleared,” he said.

Blocked exits

Siddhant said that whenever any vehicle stops by the side of a road, smooth traffic flow gets hindered. At Tribune chowk, it is a regular practice for autos and buses to stop immediately after the roundabout, choking the exit.

“There are properly carved out bus stops along Dakshin Marg. If it is ensured that buses and autos stop here and that too momentarily, they won’t disrupt the roundabout’s flow,” the study observed.

Design improvements

It was observed in the study that presently there are flaws in the way the roundabout design has been modified over the years in sporadic attempts to accommodate increased traffic flow. There is variable road width and lack of smooth curvature. There is complete variance from the design of Modern Roundabout, a concept developed in the UK to aid smooth and safe flow of traffic. Important tenets of roundabout design in the guidelines of Institute of Urban Transport have also been violated.

The study suggested that splitter Islands formed by medians of all four roads can be widened to create a more curvaceous approach to the roundabout to slow down the approaching vehicles. Exits can be made straighter to speed up departing vehicles and left-turn islands will have to be redesigned accordingly.

“The entry point for the traffic from Industrial Area 2 can be moved upstream by about 50-150 metres to give vehicles more road length to merge with main-road traffic and the Industrial Area 2 slip road can be provided a new entry midway between Hallo Majra and Tribune and extended to connect to the left turn going towards Mohali. This way, interstate traffic would bypass the roundabout,” said Sapra, adding that the implementation of these suggestions requires minimal time, expense, disruption, environmental damage and loss of heritage.

