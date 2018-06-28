Chandigarh: 18 per cent women in city slums face domestic violence, study reveals

The study was conducted to find the prevalence of domestic violence and measure different types of domestic violence in the rural areas of Chandigarh. (Representational) The study was conducted to find the prevalence of domestic violence and measure different types of domestic violence in the rural areas of Chandigarh. (Representational)

Around 18 per cent of women living in an urban slum of Chandigarh faced domestic violence, revealed a study conducted by the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Sector 32.

The study, published in the latest issue of International Journal of Community Medicine and Public Health, was conducted to find the prevalence of domestic violence and measure different types of domestic violence (physical, sexual and emotional) in the rural areas of Chandigarh.

For the study, 800 women were interviewed at Lal Bahadur Shastri Colony and Resettlement Colony of Rural Health Training Centre in Sector 56, said authors. People living in the two colonies migrated to Chandigarh from different states. The study was conducted over a period of one year from May 2014 to April 2015.

Doctors said the questionnaire used in the study was based on domestic violence as mentioned in the National Family Health Survey-3.

The study revealed that the prevalence of any type of domestic violence was 17.75 per cent. The most common type of violence, according to the report, was humiliation, followed by physical violence in the form of a slap (14.5 per cent), push, punch and kick. More severe forms like burns, dislocations, cuts were low (1.75 per cent) while the prevalence of sexual violence was found to be 1 per cent only.

The study further revealed that domestic violence was associated with illiteracy in women, low income of women, reserved category of family, alcohol consumption by husband, low income or unemployed husband. But no association of domestic violence was found with unemployment in women and illiteracy of husband, said the study.

Dr Meenal K Thakre, from the Department of Community Medicine at GMCH and one of the authors of the study, told Chandigarh Newsline that it was also found that the cases had not been reported. “There is a need for more awareness among women so that the cases of domestic violence are reported to the authorities,” she said.

The authors, in the conclusion of the report, said more “education, empowerment and sensitisation in both men and women were needed to change the patriarchal nature of Indian society as well as break the culture of silence and tolerance against such heinous crimes of inhumanity”.

