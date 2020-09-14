scorecardresearch
Chandigarh: 18 people fined for not wearing masks at Sukhna Lake

Police said the maximum visitors at Sukhna Lake Sunday were NEET exam aspirants, who visited the lake after appearing in the examination.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | September 14, 2020 1:29:15 am
Coronavirus cases, covid mask, Sukhna Lake, visitors fined, Chandigarh news, Indian express newsVisitors at the Sukhna Lake in Chandgarh on Sunday. (Photo: Jasbir Malhi)

As many as 18 people were fined for not wearing face masks at the Sukhna Lake on Sunday.

A fine of Rs 9,000 was collected from them by the local police personnel.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Jaspal Singh, in-charge, said, “We are also distributing face masks to people who came without masks.”

Police personnel click photos of people without masks on their cell phones to preserve as evidence.

The orders for weekend closure of Sukhna Lake were issued on August 14.

The UT administration had discontinued the order Friday.

The decision was taken in the war room meeting chaired by Administrator VP Singh Badnore.

Badnore had directed the police authorities to strictly enforce wearing of masks and social distancing at the tourist spot, to contain the spread of coronavirus.

