Chandigarh: 17 bicycles worth Rs 2.25 lakh recovered, one arrested

Police with the 16 recovered cycles after the arrest of the accused. (Express photo)

An many as 17 bicycles approximately worth Rs 2.25 lakh were recovered after the arrest of a cycle thief, Neemkanta, 38, of Kansal village Friday.

Police said that the one Adesh Kumar of Khuda Ali Sher village had reported that he had come to Leisure Valley, Sector 10, for morning walk on August 20.

He parked his cycle in the parking lot. On returning from the walk, he found that his bicycle was missing, following which he informed the police.

A few hours later the suspect was nabbed from near Chandigarh Club, Sector 1, while riding the stolen bicycle.

Police said that during the interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had stolen several bicycles from different parks in the city, and hidden them near the forest area near high court.

On the identification of the accused, 16 more bicycles have been recovered. Police said that the suspect works as a cook at a fast food shop at Khuda Ali Sher.

