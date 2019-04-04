Chandigarh: 163 cases of assault on khaki in last five years

A total of 163 cases of assault on Chandigarh police personnel were recorded in the last five years. In 32 of these cases, the accused were acquitted and in 48, they were convicted. Of the total, 65 cases are under trial and in eight incidents, police are yet to submit chargesheets in court. In five of the cases, the investigation agency failed to make any headway and filed untraced reports in court.

Data compiled by the modus operandi branch (MOB) of Chandigarh police for the last five years between 2014 and 2018 shows in 55 cases out of 163, attacks took place on traffic police personnel at different nakas.

The recent acquittal of two brothers of charges of kidnapping and assaulting a Chandigarh police head constable, Shubkaran Singh, and three separate incidents of attack on khaki in the last three months put these cases in the spotlight.

Three cases — including that of a traffic policeman being dragged by a car at the Sector 44/45/51/52 light point by one Ajay of Dhanas, the alleged assault with a constable Sonu by Himachal resident Rohit Patial in Sector 28 motor market and an attempt to hit and obstructing a traffic police constable, Rajesh Kumar, at checkpoint in Sector 45 — have taken place in the last three months.

Accused Rohit Patial claimed, “I was merely checking the voice of my car speakers when a policeman told me to lower the volume. Then he started demanding my ID and when I raised objection, they framed me in a case.”

Advocate Rajesh Singla, who was the defence counsel of one of the accused charged of obstructing a policeman from performing duty at a checkpoint in 2016, said, “No policeman was injured at the naka. My client had merely indulged in heated arguments with a policeman over the issue of challan. Medical report of the policeman shows simple injuries. My client was acquitted on the basis of weak evidence.”

SSP (UT) Nilambri Vijay Jagdale said, “People in uniform are always vulnerable. Not just in Chandigarh, the scenario is the same in other areas. We have adopted a no-tolerance policy against anyone who obstructs a police person from performing his/her duty. There have been acquittals in some of the cases and these are being reviewed for filing appeals in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. In some of the cases, our appeals were accepted. If you see the graph, we achieved convictions in more cases than acquittals.”

At Sector 17, Sector 34 and Sector 36 police stations, maximum cases of assault on police personnel were reported — 22 cases each. Sarangpur police station has not reported any case of assault on personnel so far.

District Attorney Rajinder Singh said, “There is hardly any case in which the victim police personnel retracted from his/her testimony in the court. In fact there must be contradictions among the statements along with other reasons, on the basis of which the accused were acquitted.”