Chandigarh: 16-year-old rape victim names third accused during counselling session

Sources said DNA samples of all the suspects will be made once the victim delivers the baby. The victim is a school going student, her mother is visually impaired and her father had abandoned the family sometime back.

The 16-year-old rape victim, who was tested with over five-month pregnancy, named a 51-year-old-man of her locality on Saturday– accusing him of raping her along with two others, including her elder brother.

The victim’s elder brother was arrested on Wednesday, after the registration of the FIR. The other accused, a friend of the victim’s brother was arrested Saturday. Meanwhile, sources said the 51-year-old accused, who is on the run, is a sweet-maker and has a sweet shop in the victim’s locality.

A senior police officer said, “The victim revealed the name of a 51-year-old to the counsellors of the UT Social Welfare Department. We received a communication from the social welfare department. We named the 51-year-old man as a suspect in the rape case. Efforts are being made to arrest him. One of the friends of the victim’s brother was arrested Saturday. He will be produced in a local court Sunday.”

Sources said DNA samples of all the suspects will be made once the victim delivers the baby. The victim is a school going student, her mother is visually impaired and her father had abandoned the family sometime back.

The visually impaired mother of the rape victim minor has expressed her willingness to surrender the baby, following its birth. Sources said that the mother has expressed her verbal willingness and the consent of her daughter will also be obtained. The mother and the victim are being counselled by the representatives of Women and Child Helpline 181.

Sources said, “Doctors have already conveyed that the victim cannot abort at this stage. The delivery has to took place. The victim’s mother expressed her verbal willingness. We will take it in the written form. The consent of the victim will also be required. The mother (victim) of the child can change her decision within 60 days after the baby’s birth.”

The victim is in the care of the UT Social Welfare department, lodged at one of its shelter homes. A senior officer with the UT Social Welfare Department said, “The victim belongs to an economically backward family. Her father abandoned her and her other family members. We are also pushing the victim’s case for financial compensation.”

The pregnancy of the victim had come to light after she was rushed to GMSH-16 Wednesday, on complaining of stomach ache. The victim’s 19-year-old elder brother was arrested following the disclosure by the minor girl.

A police officer said, “Though the victim also disclosed the name of another boy, who is a student in her school, the boy is yet to be apprehended. We have the name of another suspect but his residential address is yet to be confirmed.” The statement of victim was recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC.

The victim had complained of stomach pain and was rushed to GMSH-16 by her neighbours. Doctor had referred her to the gynaecology ward, where she was tested with over five-month pregnancy. Doctors had informed the local police and women counsellors were also called.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.