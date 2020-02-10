Chandigarh: 16-year-old’s body found hanging from ceiling fan in Manimajra

The victim’s father told the police that she was a brilliant student. The victim’s father told the police that she was a brilliant student.

A CLASS eleven student ended her life by suicide on Sunday afternoon in her home in Pipli Wala town, Manimajra.

The 16-year-old girl was found hanging from a ceiling fan. She was a student in the medical stream in a private school in Sector 27. Police have ruled out any foul play in the incident and no note was recovered from the room.

All family members including her grandfather, mother, younger sister and father were present in the house when she took the extreme step. “The girl’s grandfather was watching TV in her study room. As she entered the room, her grandfather turned off the TV to not disturb her and went out. Subsequently, she bolted the room from inside. After sometime the family members knocked the door but did not receive any response after which they forcefully opened it to find her hanging from the ceiling fan. At the time, she was breathing and was rushed to a government hospital, where she died,” said sources.

The local police were informed by the hospital. The victim’s father told the police that she was a brilliant student. A police team headed by SHO PS Mani Majra, Inspector Jaswinder Kaur, along with a a forensic team inspected the victim’s study room. The body was shifted to another hospital for the postmortem examination. Police have initiated an inquest proceeding.

