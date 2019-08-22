Chandigarh: 158 players appear for UTCA trials

As many as 158 players, including wicketkeeper-batsman Uday Kaul, appeared for the first trials conducted by UT Cricket Association (UTCA) on Wednesday, for the selection of the senior team. The other notable players present at the trials included Jaskaran Singh Buttar, Arjun Azad, Shivam Bhambri, Amit Shukla, Mandeep Singh and Harmeet Bansal.

The trials, to select the probables for the camp, were held at Mahajan School of Cricket in Chandigarh, in the presence of the UTCA selectors and head coach VRV Singh. A final list of probables will be out on coming Thursday.

“It was pleasing to see such talented cricketers turning up for the trials. A mix of fast bowlers, spinners, wicketkeepers, batsmen and all-rounders appeared for the trials. After selecting a pool of probables, the UTCA would like to groom and prepare them for the senior age-group tournaments. We ensured that the trials were conducted in a fair manner and no outside elements were allowed to enter the field,” said VRV Singh.

The UTCA had received the nod from the BCCI last week to field Chandigarh team for Ranji Trophy and other BCCI tournaments. The participants were issued unique numbers for the trials and the selectors gave performance scores for each number of the player, without knowing their name.

“This is our first season and we want everything to be fair and transparent. Our focus has been to conduct fair trials and we will announce the final list on Thursday,” said Sanjay Tandon, president of the UTCA.

The UTCA will also be conducting the trials for other categories for both men and women.