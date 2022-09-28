Chandigarh: 15-year-old goes missing from Sector 15

A 15-year-old girl, Sugandhi, of Naya Gaon, has been missing from Sector 15 since Monday. Police have lodged a missing complaint and started the investigation.

Her family said she was in Sector 15 with them but later she disappeared.

A CCTV camera footage showed that the Class 9 student crossed the Sector 15 road and sources said that she was last seen at the Chandigarh railway station. Sugandhi’s family said that she has difficulty walking.

A DDR was lodged at Sector 11 police station. Sources said information received that the girl was seen at Chandigarh railway station but there no clue was found. The girl is a 9th class student from the open board.