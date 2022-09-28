scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Chandigarh: 15-year-old goes missing from Sector 15

A CCTV camera footage showed that the Class 9 student crossed the Sector 15 road and sources said that she was last seen at the Chandigarh railway station.

Her family said she was in Sector 15 with them but later she disappeared.

A 15-year-old girl, Sugandhi, of Naya Gaon, has been missing from Sector 15 since Monday. Police have lodged a missing complaint and started the investigation.

Her family said she was in Sector 15 with them but later she disappeared.

A CCTV camera footage showed that the Class 9 student crossed the Sector 15 road and sources said that she was last seen at the Chandigarh railway station. Sugandhi’s family said that she has difficulty walking.

More from Chandigarh

A DDR was lodged at Sector 11 police station. Sources said information received that the girl was seen at Chandigarh railway station but there no clue was found. The girl is a 9th class student from the open board.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...Premium
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transitPremium
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transit
Resigned as CM after being told only the previous night by BJP high comma...Premium
Resigned as CM after being told only the previous night by BJP high comma...
UPSC Key-September 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Mankading’ or ‘Rarest o...Premium
UPSC Key-September 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Mankading’ or ‘Rarest o...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-09-2022 at 06:44:53 am
Next Story

Spread awareness about India’s freedom struggle: Khattar to educational institutions

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 28: Latest News
Advertisement