Chandigarh: 15 duped by ‘defence’ official who used OLX to sell iPhones

THE CYBER Crime Cell of Chandigarh Police has received 15 complaints in the last two months in which 15 people were duped when they tried to buy iPhone on OLX from a person claiming to be a defence official. According to police, the accused had somehow managed to get the credentials of a defence official which he was using to fool people on OLX to show himself as genuine and all the 15 complainants had allegedly been cheated by the accused in the same manner.

A police official said that to some complainants, the accused presented himself as a CISF staffer and to others, as army official. The accused on OLX displays iPhones and other expensive mobile phones at low price to lure people. When anyone finds the deal lucrative and sends message to the accused to finalise the deal, the accused sends pictures of his credentials like Aadhaar card, his ID card and shows the bill, box and other accessories of the phone. The accused also claimed that he owned a courier company and sent pictures of his staff packing the mobile phone box to be delivered further. The accused then asks the buyer to deposit half the amount for the phone in an account which was in the name of some other person. He then tells the buyer to collect the phone from him near the old aiprort area. But later, by giving excuses, the accused gets the whole amount in the account and when the buyer reaches the designated area to collect the phone, the accused stops taking calls and switches off his number.

A victim, Lalit Kumar, a resident of Sector 49, has alleged that he was duped of Rs 15,000 by a man impersonating as CISF official. Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Kumar said, “I was looking for a used mobile phone on OLX where I came across the accused, namely Shashikant, who claimed to be a CISF constable posted in Chandigarh. The person was selling it for Rs 18,000 while the price of the brand new phone was Rs 35,000. I negotiated with him and finalised the deal for Rs 15,000.”

The accused then asked Kumar to deposit Rs 15,000 into an Axis Bank account, belonging to some other person, namely Mohammad Shaukeen. The accused told Kumar, as soon as he deposited the money in the bank, that he could come to take the mobile phone from him at Behlana in the airport area. But when Kumar asked the accused to give him the phone, the latter said he would give it only after he was given Rs 3,000 more. After this, when Kumar tried to talk to the accused, he stopped replying on WhatsApp and even stopped taking calls.

Rashmi Yadav, DSP Cyber Cell, said, “After receiving complaints in dozens, we are verifying the matter while our teams have raided Haryana and Rajasthan after tracing his phone number and account number to which the money was transferred by the complainants. Meanwhile, our teams have launched a hunt to track down the accused.”

