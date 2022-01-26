scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Chandigarh: 13 in khaki to get Administrator’s Police Medal

🔴 Three police personnel -- Inspector Lakhvir Singh, S-I Satish Kumar and ASI Bijender Singh -- were selected for distinguished services.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
January 26, 2022 5:11:03 am
Chandigarh, Chandigarh latest news, Chandigarh Republic Day, Administrator's Police Medal, Chandigarh Police, indian expressInspector Lakhvir Singh

At least 13 UT Police personnel were selected for the Administrator’s Police Medal for Distinguished and Meritorious Services on Republic Day.

Three police personnel — Inspector Lakhvir Singh, S-I Satish Kumar and ASI Bijender Singh — were selected for distinguished services. The others selected for meritorious services are Inspector Sher Singh, woman S-I Chander Mukhi, S-I Daljeet Singh, Inspector Mohan Lal, ASI Balram Kumar, ASI Rajni Bala, ASI Sudarshana, ASI Ajmer Singh, ASI Rajinder Singh and Head Constable Nitin Singh.

