Chandigarh: 13 in khaki to get Administrator’s Police Medal

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
January 26, 2022 5:11:03 am
At least 13 UT Police personnel were selected for the Administrator’s Police Medal for Distinguished and Meritorious Services on Republic Day.
Three police personnel — Inspector Lakhvir Singh, S-I Satish Kumar and ASI Bijender Singh — were selected for distinguished services. The others selected for meritorious services are Inspector Sher Singh, woman S-I Chander Mukhi, S-I Daljeet Singh, Inspector Mohan Lal, ASI Balram Kumar, ASI Rajni Bala, ASI Sudarshana, ASI Ajmer Singh, ASI Rajinder Singh and Head Constable Nitin Singh.
