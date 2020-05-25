Chandigarh: 13 domestic flights to take off from Chandigarh from today

Meanwhile, Mohali Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan has issued orders that all passengers belonging to Punjab will be tested for Covid-19 at the airport. (Representational) Meanwhile, Mohali Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan has issued orders that all passengers belonging to Punjab will be tested for Covid-19 at the airport. (Representational)

UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore Sunday approved the Central government’s directions on city based domestic fliers that all asymptomatic passengers will mandatorily have to self quarantine themselves for 14 days.

The Chandigarh Airport will resume operations with total 13 domestic flights from Monday onwards in a phased manner. Flights to Srinagar, Delhi, Mumbai, Leh, Bangalore, Dharamshala, Ahmedabad, will be starting operations.

UT Adviser Manoj Parida said that the passengers will be screened, and details of all Chandigarh based passengers will be taken. The passengers will also have to sign an undertaking at the airport. Those who are found symptomatic will be taken to the nearest health facility. Those with mild symptoms will be given the option of home isolation or will be isolated in the Covid-19 care centre.

Meanwhile, Mohali Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan has issued orders that all passengers belonging to Punjab will be tested for Covid-19 at the airport.

The orders state that Chandigarh International Airport (CHIAL) falls in the jurisdiction of the district, so the entry of inbound persons into the state needs to be regulated in line with the protocol of the Health Department of the State of Punjab for the containment and prevention of the spread of the coronavirus.

“Therefore all passengers belonging to Punjab will be tested for Covid-19 at the airport. All such persons will be required to undergo mandatory home quarantine for a period of 14 days from the date of arrival. In case the test comes out to be positive, the persons will be shifted to an isolation facility. In case the test comes out to be negative, the person will still be required to undergo home quarantine for 14 days and should self-monitor their health status and report to the nearest government health facility in case they develop any symptoms,” the DC said.

The Chandigarh airport has made necessary arrangements to ensure social distancing between all passengers. Tape marks have been put on seats to ensure that people maintain distance even while waiting at the airport. Security personnel of CISF has been provided with transparent plexiglass sheets to avoid any physical contact with people. The airport has also formulated SOPs for safety of passengers and airport staff which include social distancing and stringent thermal screening. The airport has also been sanitized thoroughly and separate dustbins have been kept at different locations to dispose of PPE Kits.

All the F&B and retails outlets at the airport have been instructed to promote take away and encourage digital payment. Information regarding social distancing, personal protection, Do’s and Don’ts are also being displayed on FIDS system, standees at prominent locations. Passengers here have also been asked to carry printed boarding pass.

Foregin passengers to stay in hotels for 7 days

Adviser Parida said that they will strictly follow the central government’s orders on quarantining fliers. Foreign returnees will now be quarantined in hotel for seven days. They will be tested and if found negative, they will be allowed to self-quarantine at home for the next seven days.

However, if they test positive, they will be treated as per the usual protocol.

