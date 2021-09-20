Chandigarh: 12 more cases of diarrhea reported in Baltana area

As many as 12 more cases of diarrhea were reported in Zirakpur’s Baltana area on Sunday. The locality has reported more than 100 cases of diarrhea in last two days.

The health department collected the samples of 25 suspected patients and sent them for testing.

According to the health officials, the diagnosis of patients continued for the second day on Sunday, after around 100 cases were reported on Saturday.

“We have been supplying drinking water through tankers as the main reason of the outbreak of diarrhea had come out to be the contaminated water in the area,” a health officer added.

Zirakpur and Derabassi has seen an outbreak of diarrhea over the past one month. So far, three people have also lost their lives due to the disease.

In most of the cases, it was found by the district administration that the drinking water in the affected areas was contaminated due to mixing of sewerage water with the drinking water.

The residents of the affected localities had been alleging for long that it was due to the Municipal Council’s (MC) negligence that the residents were forced to drink contaminated water.

Meanwhile, an official of Zirakpur Municipal Council (MC) said that it was found that submersibles had been installed in the area, and people were drinking untreated water for a long time.