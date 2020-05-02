Chandigarh: 12 from Bapu Dham, 2 others test positive in UT

There are now 37 Covid 19 patients in Bapu Dham colony alone. (Representational) There are now 37 Covid 19 patients in Bapu Dham colony alone. (Representational)

14 more COVID 19 patients, including the first from Sector 15, tested positive for COVID 19 in the UT on Friday. There are now a total of 88 COVID 19 patients in the city. The 14 patients include 12 from the hotspot of Bapu Dham colony, one family member of a COVID 19 patient from Sector 30 B and a 67-year-old heart patient from Sector 15 A.

The 67-year-old from Sector 15A is a heart patient who was admitted to PGIMER’s emergency on Thursday morning after he complained of acute cardiac discomfort to his family. By the evening, he was shifted the advanced cardiac center and he tested positive for COVID 19 in the early hours of Friday after which he was shifted to the dedicated COVID 19 ward of the Nehru Extension Block of PGIMER. “He had no other symptoms, he had pain in his left hand and palpitations, so we knew it was a heart attack, but didn’t even imagine he could have COVID 19,” says the 67 year Old’s son-in-law.

Following the positive case in Sector 15A, the vicinity around the patient’s house was sealed. The patient has eight family contacts and thirteen community contacts who have been quarantined as well. His family includes his wife, his daughter, his son in law, and his 93-year-old father. Sector 15 is a heavily populated districted in the UT is right next to the Panjab University campus, hence home to many students as well.

As for the 12 patients who are Bapu Dham Colony residents, eight are family contacts of already diagnosed COVID 19 patients, while four are household contacts of diagnosed patients. There are now 37 Covid 19 patients in Bapu Dham colony alone. The patient from sector 30 B is the the three-year-old son of a man who has already been diagnosed with COVID 19 as well.

Table of distribution of patients across sectors

Bapu Dham Colony: 37

Sector 30: 16

Sector 33: 5

Sector 21: 5

Sector 32: 3

Sector 37: 3

Sector 38: 3

Sector 52: 3

Sector 19: 2

Sector 49: 2

Sector 15: 1

Sector 18: 1

Sector 29: 1

Sector 35: 1

Dhanas: 1

Maloya: 1

Mauli Jagran: 1

PGIMER: 1

Ram Darbar: 1

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.