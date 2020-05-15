Chandigarh: 11 cops test negative

These women constables will remain in isolation for next one week. (Representational) These women constables will remain in isolation for next one week. (Representational)

Eleven Chandigarh police women constables, who were quarantined after a fellow constable had tested positive for Covid-19 two days back, tested negative for the virus.

These women constables will remain in isolation for next one week. Police Inspector Gurjeet Kaur was deputed to take care of the constable who tested positive. DGP Sanjay Baniwal, DIG Omvir Singh Bishnoi also ascertained her well-being.

“Social distancing norms are already being followed in the police barracks at police lines-26. It may be one of the reasons that no another cop was infected with the virus. We decided to keep those who tested negative in isolation for seven days as a precautionary measure. We are taking care of the woman constable admitted in hospital,” said SP Manoj Kumar Meena.

The Covid-19 positive tested constable was deputed at Grain Market, Sector 26. It was being presumed that she came contracted the virus at the market, which is situated close to hotspot Bapu Dham Colony-26.

Departmental action against cops for allowing people to greet recovered person

Departmental action was ordered against Chandigarh police personnel for allowing residents of Phase-2 Ramdarbar to welcome a person who returned home after recovering from COVID-19, in defiance of social distancing and lockdown norms Thursday.

An FIR was also registered against some of the Phase-2 residents people in this regard. The incident took place in the containment zone of the area and came to light after its videos were shared online. A case was registered at Sector 31 police station.

The Chandigarh police issued a statement, “Police has registered a case on the basis of the video received through social media against the residents of Ram Darbar, Phase-2, Chandigarh for violating directions / instructions issued by the Chandigarh Administration. Strict departmental action is recommended against the spectator police officials, who did not intimate about the same to their superiors. A video received through social media, therein a corona infected patient resident of Ram Darbar, Phase II, returned back after recovery and the resident area of the said patient was sealed by the residents to restrict the entry of general public to avoid infection and the police official had already been deployed there. The videos revealed that the residents of the said area have violated the directions / instructions of DM, Chandigarh and gathered for greeting the patient without following social distancing norms. It also revealed that the police official posted there did not make any effort to disperse the said crowd and did not intimate in the police station about the arrival of the said patient, which is serious lapse, dereliction of duty, laxity on their part.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.