Chandigarh: 105 people rounded up at Burail during early morning search operation

As many as 105 people were rounded up for not producing any identity proof in an early morning search operation at Burail village in Sector 45 on Thursday, in view of the coming Independence Day. Around 110 police personnel from various wings of the UT Police were part of the search operation which began at 3.30 am and went on till 6.30 am.

The people who were rounded up reside in rented accommodations, guest houses, and hotels in Burail. They were released after the verification of their credentials. Police also sent their names and addresses to their native states for further verification.

The search operation was held under the supervision of DSP Devinder Sharma. SI Sudesh Kumar, incharge of PP Burail-45, said, “As per our strategy, Burail area was divided into 15 parts and 15 teams were constituted for the search. The village was barricaded, and QRT, PCR vehicles were deployed all around. The search operation will continue in the area. Though most of the people later on produced their identity proofs, there were a few who failed to produce any identity card. We noted down their names, addresses and communicated with the police of their native places.”

SHOs of all the police stations were instructed to conduct random search operations in their areas in Chandigarh, in view of Independence Day. On Wednesday, an intensive search operation was conducted at Elante Mall.

The Forensics team, bomb detection/disposal squad and dog squad were part of the search operation. Two days back, at least 61 people were rounded up in Bapu Dham Colony (BDC), Sector 26. Instructions were issued for checking the record of all the visitors in hotels, guest houses, clubs etc in Chandigarh. Owners of hotels and guest houses were also instructed to not allow any visitor to stay without submitting relevant identity proofs.

UT Police issues traffic advisory

The UT Police Thursday urged city residents to avoid using certain road stretches around the Parade Ground, Sector 17 from 8.30am to 9.15am on Friday in view of Independence Day parade rehearsal.

These road stretches included from Punjab Raj Bhawan towards Sector 5-6/7-8 Chowk (Hira Singh Chowk), straight to 4/5-8/9 Chowk, straight to Sector 3/4-9/10 Chowk (New Barricade Chowk) right turn straight to Sector 1/3/4 Chowk (Old Barricade Chowk), left turn towards War Memorial, Bougainvillea Garden, Sector 3. From War Memorial, Bougainvillea Garden, Sector 3 towards Old Barricade Chowk, right turn towards Matka Chowk, straight to Sector 16/17 Light Point on Jan Marg, left turn towards Lyons Light Point, right turn towards Parade Ground, Sector 17.

The road users were advised to make use of alternative routes during the mentioned timings.