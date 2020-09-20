Chandigarh: 10,185 people challaned for not wearing masks, Rs 52.02L fine collected

Apart from police personnel, the administration also authorised certain staff members of MC, estate office for issuing the challans for this offence. (Representational)

As many as 10,185 people have been challaned for not wearing face masks in Chandigarh in the last six months.

Fine worth Rs 52.02 lakh has been collected from violators until now.

Face masks were made compulsory for everyone in Chandigarh on April 10 and not wearing it was made a punishable offence.

Apart from police personnel, the administration also authorised certain staff members of MC, estate office for issuing the challans for this offence.

According to the police record, a majority of people out of challenged belong to the Central and East division.

