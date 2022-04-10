Chandigarh: 1,000 avail services at legal camp by SLSA

A mega Legal Services Empowerment Camp was held in Kishangarh, on Saturday, wherein around 1000 residents availed services.

The camp was organised under the directions of Justice Ritu Bahri, Judge Punjab and Haryana High Court -cum Chairperson, State Legal Services Authority, District Legal Services Authority, Chandigarh. The camp was preceded by a 3 day pre-camp survey in the area. During the camp, teams from the departments of social welfare, labour, education, food supply, and teams from Chandigarh Police, women and child helplines, among others, participated.

Speaking at the occasion Justice Ritu Bahri said “if all departments of UT Administration continue to work in an integrated manner then Chandigarh can be made a world class city. She further said that she was “working very closely with the departments to improve services for children in Chandigarh.”

Of the total beneficiaries, 60 approached for fresh enrollment of Aadhaar Card.

Around 100 needed assitance by the Labour Department, 130 people were provided information of various pensions by Social Welfare Department, and almost 300 people availed services at Health Camp set up the Department of Health, Chandigarh along with the medical team from Don Bosco Navjeevan Society.