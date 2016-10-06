Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Chandigarh: 100 fast-track technologies identified

Dr Girish Sahni, who is also the Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, was in Chandigarh to inaugurate the new website of Microbial Type Culture Collection and Gene Bank (MTCC).

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published: October 6, 2016 6:17:41 am
Asserting that the aim to provide affordable and useful technology will benefit the society at large, Dr Girish Sahni, Director General (DG), Central Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) said Wednesday that CSIR has identified at least 100 such fast-track technologies to be available within the next two years.

Dr Girish Sahni, who is also the Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, was in Chandigarh to inaugurate the new website of Microbial Type Culture Collection and Gene Bank (MTCC).

“Technology should be useful, but affordable for society. Providing clean water through desalination of sea-water is one such technology and various laboratories are undertaking research in the direction,” said Dr Sahni, as he talked about several research projects being undertaken at various CSIR laboratories acroos the country.

