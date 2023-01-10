scorecardresearch
Rain to give Chandigarh respite from cold wave for three days: IMD

The cold wave and dense fog conditions are set to return Saturday, according to the meteorological department.

IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh told The Indian Express, "In fact, the cold wave conditions will subside and fog will settle down due to the rain that is predicted from tomorrow onwards.
Chandigarh is expected to receive rain from Wednesday to Friday (January 11 to 13) abating the foggy conditions and cold wave, according to the meteorological department. However, the cold wave and dense fog conditions are set to return Saturday (January 14), they said.

IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh told The Indian Express, “In fact, the cold wave conditions will subside and fog will settle down due to the rain that is predicted from tomorrow onwards. The visibility will also increase. There will be a slight difference in the temperatures on January 12 and 13.”

“However, this is only till January 13. As the cold wave conditions are expected to return by January 14 and dense to very dense fog is predicted after that,” he added.

The minimum temperature recorded on Monday night was 7.8 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature recorded on Monday noon was 14.4 degrees Celsius, which was a departure of about 6 degrees from normal.

In January, the minimum temperature recorded till now has been 4.5 degrees Celsius.

Trains running late
Many trains got delayed at the Chandigarh railway station due to foggy weather conditions Monday. JP Singh, station superintendent of Chandigarh railway station, told The Indian Express the Howrah-Kalka mail reached Chandigarh about 7.5 hours late. “Also, the Tata Jammu Tawi train got delayed today. Yesterday, even the Shatabdi had got delayed by 50 minutes due to the fog,” he said.

Flights affected
On Tuesday, seven flights were cancelled and the operation of 39 others were affected from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Chandigarh due to foggy conditions.

The flights that were cancelled on Tuesday included Indigo’s flight (6E-2452) to Ahmedabad, Indigo flight (6E-6633) from Bengaluru and subsequent flight (6E-6634) to Bengaluru; Air India Regional’s (9I-714) flight to Dharamshala, Indigo flight(6E-6552) from Lucknow and Indigo flight (6E-6052) to Delhi.

Airport authorities said that Indigo flight (6E-6051) from Delhi, Indigo flight (6E- 5233) to Mumbai and Indigo flight (6E-6385) to Bengaluru were also cancelled.
According to the information provided by the flight operators, a total of 39 flights were delayed, out of which 25 departed late whereas 14 arrived late at Chandigarh.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 23:31 IST
