Chandiarh Police Reform: Panel for reintroducing lapsed posts to make room for more promotions

POLICE REFORM Commission, Chandigarh, has recommended the re-construction of three lapsed posts of Deputy Commandants with the Indian Reserve Battalion, along with the formation of a Commandant rank post for sorting out the long pending issue of DSP rank promotions in the Chandigarh Police. The post of Deputy Commandant in IRB is equivalent to SP rank.

The IRB unit of the Chandigarh Police had three sanctioned posts of Deputy Commandants, but the posts had lapsed as they had remained vacant for more than three years.

The eligible inspector rank officers of the Chandigarh Police have been struggling to get due promotion to the rank of DSP for the last nine years across various courts, including CAT and Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Recently, responding to the petition of a Chandigarh Police DSP in the Central Administrative Tribunal, UT Police through Chandigarh Administration conveyed to the CAT that three posts of Deputy Commandants in IRB, Chandigarh, had lapsed as these posts were not fulfilled during the stipulated time. The applicant DSP approached the CAT seeking his promotion to the rank of SP.

As per the Punjab Police Rules (PPR), an inspector rank personnel requires six years of service to get promotion to the rank of DSP, and a DSP requires eight years of service to get promoted to the rank of SP.

IPS (Rtd) Kanwar Bahadur Singh, Single Member Police Reform Commission, said, “I recommended the re-construction of three lapsed posts of Deputy Commandants in IRB. The UT Police has agreed to take up the matter with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). There is also no way for Chandigarh Police DSP officers to get penalised in IPS, which comes under Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), as Chandigarh does not have its own cadre. But first, we recommended to re-construct the Deputy Commandant posts hence the eligible DSPs can get promotion followed by the eligible inspectors.”

Currently, there are at least seven police inspectors in Chandigarh, who are eligible for the promotion to DSP rank as they have completed six years of service.

A DSP rank officer has reportedly been eligible for promotion to SP rank as he has completed eight years of service.

Chandigarh Police Inspectors and DSPs have been fighting a long battle for their promotions against the vacancies, which are often occupied by the DANIPS cadre DSPs. Meanwhile, some DSPs of DANIPS cadre have been serving in the Chandigarh Police despite the completion of their deputation.