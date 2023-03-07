Champion band team of ITBP honoured

Two days after the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) team was declared overall champion of the 23rd All India Police Band Competition, the senior officers of the force honoured the team members during a function held at the Basic Training Centre of the ITBP at Bhanu in Haryana’s Panchkula Monday.

According to ITBP Inspector General Ishwar Singh Duhan, it was for the first time when their band teams won medals in all categories. Duhan said: “In the men’s pipe band competition, the team of Odisha got the second position, and the team of CRPF got the third position. In the brass band competition, the Maharashtra team got first position, the ITBP team second and the Odisha team got third position. In the women’s pipe band competition, the Jharkhand team got first position, the BSF team got second position, and the ITBP team got third position by performing well. In the bugle competition, the ITBP team got first position, the CIPF team second, and the Maharashtra team got third position.”

“ITBP was adjudged the best conductor in men’s pipe band, Rajasthan was declared the best conductor in the brass band, and ITBP was declared best conductor in women’s pipe band,” Duhan added.

As many as 1,500 participants of 23 teams from 14 states, three Union Territories and six Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) units participated in this five-day competition. Women’s teams were included in the competition for the first time and 114 women participated.

Apart from Duhan, ITBP DIGs Ashwani Kumar Dogra and Rajesh Sharma and ITBP Commandant Vikrant Thapliyal were present at Monday’s felicitation ceremony organised for band team members and ITBP officials.