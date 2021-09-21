Chamkaur Sahib: In his first public speech, CM Channi vows to go after culprits in sacrilege cases

After taking the oath as Punjab’s 16th Chief Minister, Charanjeet Singh Channi, during his first public address on Monday, reached out to people of his constituency, Chamkaur Sahib.

On Monday, while holding his first public meeting in Chamkaur Sahib, Channi vowed to take action against the culprits of sacrilege cases.

During his visit, he paid tributes to elder Sahibzadas of Sri Guru Gobind Singh at Gurudwara Sri Katalgarh Sahib. After paying his respects, the CM said that justice would be done soon in Bargari sacrilege case as he was a devout Sikh of Guru Sahib and cannot tolerate that culprits responsible for this crime were roaming freely.

Announcing a Rs 50 crore package for the development of Chamkaur Sahib constituency, Channi further stated that every person of his constituency is like a CM to him.

In a brief speech, the CM also highlighted the Theme Park project, which will be inaugurated on November 6, besides work on other initiatives — such as widening of a road from Roopnagar to Bela at a cost of Rs. 33 crore, Rs.114 crore for Bela Bridge, Rs 10 crore for desilting of ponds, two ITIs at Tripari and Rasoolpur, a skill university in 42 acres of land at Sri Chamkaur Sahib at a cost of Rs 97 crore — has also begun.

Speaking on the three new farm laws, the CM said these laws have been drafted with the consent of the Akali leadership and now they have resorted to playing petty politics on this issue to fool people. Throwing a challenge to the Union Government, he said that he stood strongly with the agitating farmers for their cause.

The CM reiterated that he was a representative of every common man. Criticising the corporate lobby, he said that he will always steadfastly support the common man and the doors of his house will remain open for everyone other than the corporates.

Making an announcement to waive electricity bills of water work schemes, he announced that connections will be restored and the remaining bills will be waived. “Sri Chamkaur Sahib will be developed as a world class tourist hub and theme park would be inaugurated on November 6”, added Channi.