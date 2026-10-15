‘Chalre Chalre Waal’: Why Indians are celebrating this Pakistani ‘hamla’

A fresh Pakistani “hamla” has become a talking point in India, particularly in Punjab. But this attack carries no bombs or missiles. Instead, it’s powered by a song that has crossed the border and found an eager audience in India.

The acoustic cover of ‘Chalre Chalre Waal’, a traditional Saraiki folk song by Lahore-based vocalists Shanzy Sial and Mohsin Lashari, has gone viral in India, especially in Punjab. Saraiki, a dialect of undivided Punjab, is still widely spoken in Pakistan but is hardly known in India. However, with the video going viral, the language is now drawing attention in India, with several vocalists and music lovers posting their own versions of the song.

And Gen Z is not holding back. The video, which has garnered millions of views on Instagram, YouTube, and other social media platforms, is being widely shared by Indians with the message that they “loved” this “attack” by the neighbours.

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“Padosi mulk ka achaanak naya hamla huya, par ye hamla humein achha laga (The neighbouring country suddenly attacked again, but we liked this one),” wrote an Instagram user while sharing the video.

“Another weapon from neighbours but this one has taken my heart away,” read another Instagram post. “Hamla ab seedha dil pe ho raha hai..,” (Now it’s a direct attack on our hearts),” another user commented.

“Padosi desh aisa bhi hamla karega, ye humne socha na tha. (We had never imagined that the neighbouring country can attack this way too),” wrote another user, sharing the Pakistani video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanzy_Sial (@its_shanzy01)

A fresh, raw voice strikes a chord

While ‘Chalre Chalre Waal’ has been sung by several veteran Pakistani vocalists, what seems to have struck a chord with Gen Z is Sial’s fresh, raw voice, complemented by Lashari’s guitar work.

The romantic lyrics detail how a woman describes the man she loves: Tun saawal phull kastoori, tedi thi gayi bahu mashoori (You are dusky like a musk scented flower, your fame has spread far and wide)/jha-jha te, har jha te, paye dende lok misaal (wherever you go, people give your example)/ chalre chalre waal, mondhe rakhda hai kaali shaal (oh your wavy, curly hair, a black shawl resting on your shoulder)/ hath chenae ratta rumaal, teriyan reesa kaun kare (a red handkerchief in your hands, who can match your aura).

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‘Fortunate our work spreading love, not hate’

Speaking to The Indian Express over the phone, Lashari, 24, an independent vocalist and guitarist, said that he and Sial, 22, consider themselves “fortunate” that their work is spreading love between both countries.

Both Lashari and Sial are from Pakistan’s Punjab province and are currently based in Lahore.

“We have had enough hate, enough enmity. If our work is bridging the gap, we are fortunate,” said Lashari, who traces his roots to Jhang Sial in Faisalabad, a region where Heer Ranjha’s love story became immortal. “Shanzy and I collaborated for some music projects and ‘Chalre waal’ was one of them. We had no idea that it would go viral in India too,” he said.

Sial, a professional vocalist, hails from Mian Channu town in Khanewal district. While she was not available for a comment, she wrote on her official Instagram account that her work has “received immense love from across the border.”

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The video of the acoustic cover of ‘Chalre Chalre Waal’ has garnered millions of views on social media, widely shared by Indians with the message that they “loved” this “attack” by the neighbours. (Photos: Instagram) The video of the acoustic cover of ‘Chalre Chalre Waal’ has garnered millions of views on social media, widely shared by Indians with the message that they “loved” this “attack” by the neighbours. (Photos: Instagram)

Saraiki: Thriving in Pakistan, diminishing in India

Even before the Partition in 1947, Saraiki, an Indian-Aryan language, belonged to the Lehenda (West) Punjab subgroup. It never had a wide presence in eastern Punjab, which eventually became a part of India.

Sairaki continues to thrive in Pakistan, where it is officially recognised as a separate language, and it is the first language of at least 28 million Pakistanis, as per the 2023 Census. It is written in Perso-Arabic script (Shahmukhi).

The core areas where the dialect is extremely popular in Pakistan include southern Punjab cities such as Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, and other regions such as northern Sindh, southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and few parts of Balochistan.

In India, the dialect survived primarily among Hindus and Sikhs who migrated from West Punjab during Partition. Over time, however, it died a natural death.

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Whether Saraiki is a dialect of Punjabi or a distinct language has been debated for decades, with no consensus. While the two share a substantial vocabulary, they also differ. For instance, curly hair is called “chalre waal” in Saraiki, while the Punjabi equivalent is “ghungrale waal”. The major differences lie in pronunciation.

“The accent of Saraiki is entirely distinctive. Partition divided languages too but Saraiki always belonged to West Punjab,” said Lashari.

Original composer, Indian connect

There’s also a debate on who actually created the ‘Chalre Chalre Waal’ song. Originating from a folklore, it does not have a single documented composer. However, veteran Saraiki Pakistani singers such as Muhammad Hussain Bandialvi and late Shafaullah Khan Rokhri are credited with its popularity in modern times.

The song also has an uncanny similarity with the tune of the 1994 Bollywood film ‘Mohra’ track “Na kajre ki dhar, na motiyon ke haar”, which too has gone viral along with the Pakistani track.

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“This musical war should never stop,” wrote an Instagram user, sharing both tracks.