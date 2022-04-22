Challenging Chandigarh Mayoral poll results: UT submits reply says petition liable to be dismissed

Seeking dismissal of the petition filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP’s) mayoral candidate, Anju Katyal and two other councillors challenging the Chandigarh Mayoral poll results, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has replied by submitting before the High Court that the petitioners have come to the Court have attached a manipulated document with the petition.

The petitioners had moved the Court for declaring the results of the election for the Chandigarh Mayor’s post as illegal. Directions were also sought to hold fresh elections for the Mayor’s post. The matter came up for hearing before the Division Bench of Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice Meenakshi Mehta.

In the reply filed by the official respondents, it has been specifically alleged that the representation annexed with the writ petition is a forged document and the same is not part of the official record and that there is a different representation filed by Anju Katyal alone.

Senior Advocate Chetan Mittal, appearing for Mayor Sarabjit Kaur, has further pointed out that the plea has been taken in the representation.

Mittal further submitted that there was no prayer for recounting of votes. The official respondent represented by UT Senior Standing Counsel Anil Mehta also took a stand on the maintainability of the petition. Mehta requested the Court to hear the question of maintainability before proceeding further.

After hearing the parties, the division Bench asked the petitioner to file a rejoinder to the reply and also asked the private respondents to file their reply (if required) and adjourned the matter to July 18, 2022.