Chandigarh: Challans for driving without helmet see 83 per cent jump this year

Written by Vaishnavi Sood

CHALLANS FOR driving without helmet have increased by 83.7 per cent till June 13 compared to the same time period last year. Also, it topped the list of traffic violations with 21,428 challans. The number was 11,664 last year.

Traffic violations are on the rise with 85,375 challans issued to date despite “strict implementation” of rules by the Chandigarh Traffic Police. The number up to this period was 42,176 last year, showing over 50 per cent jump in violations. This year, 7,714 challans were issued in the first two weeks of June and 18,417 in May.

The traffic police, however, said they have taken special steps to reduce the number of fatal accidents and also to combat noise pollution this year.

Police further stated that they have distributed over 50,000 stickers as part of a No Honking campaign, issuing 3,036 challans so far for the use of non-functional silencers or pressure horns. They added that in most categories, the challans issued up to June have doubled or even tripled.

Shashank Anand, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic), Chandigarh, said though the city had one of the highest rates of compliance, there was scope for improvement. “More accidents occur after 6 pm as people tend to speed and drive after drinking,” he added.

While 7,265 people were challaned for speeding against 1,591 last year, challans for drink-driving have gone up to 3,638 compared to 1,474 last year.

The SSP said residents should avoid using mobile phones while driving as distraction often leads to accidents. This year, 1,507 people were challaned for using mobile phones while driving against 659 last year in the same period. Further, 10,652 and 13,030 were challaned for driving on the wrong flank and wrong parking, respectively.

