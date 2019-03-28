Challans against driving without helmet on top, wrong parking at No. 2

THERE IS a change in the pattern of highest number of challans issued since 2017, show police records. Challans against wrongly parked vehicles have emerged as the second highest reported traffic violation, and challans against driving two-wheeler without helmet occupy the first spot. Earlier, challans for jumping red light signal remained on top position from 2014 to 2016 after the offence of driving without helmet.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has been monitoring the challan drive of UT traffic police, especially for wrong parking, for the last two years.

In 2014, the highest number of challans were issued against violators of the red light signals — 68,921 — followed by challans for driving without helmets — 48,621. Wrong parking challans were 20,787.

In 2015, a total of 62,527 people were challaned for red signal jump, 42,114 for without helmet driving and 20,326 for wrong parking. In 2016, 53,403 people were challaned for red light jump, 36,624 for without helmet driving and 16,928 for wrong parking. In comparison, challans for other offences, including driving without seat belts, mobile use while driving, and drunken driving, were lesser in number over the years.

Ironically, the trend changed in 2017, when 34,695 challans were issued for driving without helmet, followed by 21,305 for wrong parking. Merely 3,640 challans were issued for red light jump. The same pattern was followed in 2018 when the highest number of challans — 56,990 — were issued for driving without helmet, followed by 40,338 for wrong parking and merely 8,514 for the red light jump. So far, from January 1 to March 10 this year, the highest number of challans were issued for wrong parking offence, followed by driving without helmet. As many as 12,941 people were challaned for wrong parking, 9,925 for driving without helmet.

A traffic police officer said, “Wrong parking challans are being issued in three ways. First: challaning on the spot. Second: clamping the wheels of the motor vehicle. And third: towing away the wrongly parked vehicle. The offence invites a fine of Rs 300 and if a wrongly parked vehicle is towed away, the offender has to pay the towing charges, which is Rs 1,000, along with a fine of Rs 300. UT traffic police has five towing vehicles, which roam in three divisions — Central, South and East. Over 300 wheel clamps are available with the traffic police.”

Sources said in central division, Sector 11, Sector 17, Sector 22 are the areas where most wrong parking violations take place. In south division, sectors 34, 35 and 36, which considered to be shopping hubs, report these violations. In east division, Sector 26, Manimajra and Sector 19 witness wrong parking violations.

A traffic rules awareness activist, Harman Sidhu, said, “The figures show over the years people have become aware of following traffic signal rule, but they are yet to be educated about wrong parking. Increasing vehicle population and shrinking parking space in the markets and residential areas are also reasons behind this trend. Indeed, the special attention of Punjab and Haryana High Court over the wrongly parked vehicles cannot be ruled out as a reason behind this trend.”