Chairs resembling Chandigarh heritage furniture found in Shimla, experts say need close scrutiny

Potential Pierre Jeanneret furniture has been found in Shimla, sparking a heritage debate. Authorities are investigating these "Chandigarh style" items to verify their authenticity and value.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
5 min readShimlaApr 11, 2026 09:25 AM IST
A chair at HPSIDC headquarters ShimlaA chair at HPSIDC headquarters Shimla. (Express Photo)
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Chairs with A-shaped legs and ‘acronyms’ on their backs denoting the department they belonged to, and a chair similar to that of the Punjab and Haryana judge, are among furniture items resembling “Chandigarh heritage furniture” that have been found in use at different places in Shimla. Himachal Pradesh government authorities say they will look into the matter as it requires close scrutiny, but a debate has meanwhile been instigated, seeking to preserve these furniture items until their authenticity is established. The Indian Express has learnt.

These furniture items have been found at various locations, including a Verka milk booth on National Highway (NH) 5 in Shimla, Government Middle School in Kanlog, and the office of the Himachal Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation (HPSIDC) in Milsington Estate, Shimla.

However, possessors seem unaware of their furniture’s plausible heritage status. And, if their authenticity is established, these furniture items were designed by Pierre Jeanneret, the cousin of French architect Le Corbusier, who designed Chandigarh.

HPSIDC manager Krishan Chand told The Indian Express that they auctioned old furniture such as worn-out chairs and tables, among other items, in 2024.

“We still have one or two such pieces of furniture in our office, but I can’t say with certainty from where these chairs, tables, etc., were procured by our department. I’m not sure if the auctioned chairs belonged to the HPSIDC headquarters in Shimla or were sent from our branches in Mandi, Kangra, etc. But I am sure these items were decades old.”

One of the two chairs that looks like an HC judge’s chair is in the possession of the Government Middle School at Kanlog.

Officiating Principal Maya Sharma said, “I joined the school a couple of months earlier. Some senior staff members told me that they had procured two to three wooden chairs after they were left unclaimed, following an auction. Of the three sch chairs, two are still in the school.”

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Deepika Gandhi, former Director of Le Corbusier Centre in Chandigarh and a faculty member at Chandigarh College of Architecture (CCA), said, “The chair at the school appears to be that of a high court judge’s chair.”

“Shimla was part of undivided Punjab. It is well documented that when Pierre Jeanneret and his artisans designed the furniture, several items were moved from one place to another. Also, several offices of undivided Punjab were at that time in Shimla. The furniture items at Shimla need a close scrutiny. As furniture designed by Jeanneret was a status symbol, people would make replicas of original furniture,” Gandhi added.

Pankaj Lalit, former director at Art, Language & Culture of Himachal Pradesh, said, “So far, we have not documented Chandigarh heritage furniture in Shimla, even though we have countless British era heritage buildings in Shimla. US Club, Barnes’ Court, which is known as the Lok Bhavan (Governor’s House), and the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) building are all heritage buildings, and so is the furniture inside these buildings. I don’t think our people have knowledge of the Chandigarh heritage furniture, except for these buildings. But the possibility of Chandigarh heritage furniture items at other than these heritage buildings can’t be ruled out.”

Rima Kashyap, Director, Art, Language & Culture, said, “We will definitely look into this matter. Chandigarh was constructed in the late 1950s. Chandigarh has its own definition of heritage furniture. As a matter of fact, we don’t consider an object antique or heritage until it is at least a century old.”

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Advocate Ajay Jagga, who takes up the cases of Chandigarh heritage items auctions abroad, said, “Several unaccounted Chandigarh heritage furniture items are lying unnoticed in several parts of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal. Outside Chandigarh, people hardly understand the importance of these furniture items. To preserve these furniture items, it is necessary to verify their authenticity. Until we preserve these items, their illegal auctions won’t stop abroad.”

“Earlier, we had received information about the presence of Le Corbusier’s designed manhole covers in Shimla,” Jagga added.

Noted Shimla historian Raaja Bhasin said, “Le Corbusier and Pierre Jeanneret’s stay in Shimla is well documented. The two had visited Shimla and stayed at the US Club and the Barnes’ Court several times. But, I doubt the presence of Chandigarh heritage furniture was documented in Shimla.”

The milk booth owner, who possesses a chair, said, “One of my friends working with a government department gave me this chair.”

 

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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