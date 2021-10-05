Chaduni’s detention in UP becomes fresh flashpoint

Farmer unions have said that they will block all highways in Haryana beginning 7 am Tuesday in retaliation against BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni’s detention by UP Police.

Chaduni was on his way to Lakhimpur Kheri in UP, Monday, when he was detained by police in Meerut.

As the news spread, farmers started blocking various national and state highways across Haryana from 6 pm onward.

By 8 pm, they started assembling outside the residences of BJP-JJP MLAs across the state.

BKU Karnal president Jagdeep Singh Aulakh said: “We have already received reports of several highways, including Karnal to Jind near village Jaisinghpura of Karnal, being blocked. We have also received reports of blockage of roads from UP and Uttarakhand too.”

He said farmers will block all highways in Haryana starting from 7 am Tuesday if Chaduni was not released by then.

In Karnal, a large number of farmers reached CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s residence and gheraoed it. Heavy police deployment was put in place here to avoid any untoward incident and disruption of law and order in the area.

A farmer leader based in Hisar, Shamsher Nambardar, told The Indian Express, “Farmers have started blocking the free passage at all toll-plazas at various places across Haryana in protest against our leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni’s detention. We will also gherao the residences of all BJP-JJP MLAs if our leader is not released.”

Another farmer leader Sumit Kumar, based in Rohtak, added, “We have blocked national highway stretch between Rohtak-Panipat near Makdoli and will not allow any traffic movement until our leader Gurnam Singh is released.”

Karnal range IGP Mamta Singh said, “We have deployed adequate security around CM’s residence in Karnal. Farmers have assembled here, but we are monitoring the situation closely. As far as deployment of farmers or blockade at any other national or state highway is concerned, I do not have any such information as of now except the blockage of Kaithal -Chandigarh highway near Titram Mod. But, the state police is on alert and wherever required, adequate police deployment is being made”.

Representatives of farmer unions, however, reiterated that they would be blocking several national and state highways overnight.