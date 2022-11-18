scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Chaduni threatens to block GT Road if farm stir cases not withdrawn

Chaduni said they had dropped the earlier plan to block the Ambala-Delhi rail track near Mohra in Ambala Cantonment on November 24 "after railway authorities withdrew all cases" registered against the farmers during the stir.

The chief of Chaduni faction of Bharatiya Kisan Union Gurnam Singh Chaduni said that Haryana authorities are showing some cases as "untraced".

The Chaduni faction of Bharatiya Kisan Union in Haryana Thursday threatened to block the GT Road on November 24 if the state government does not take back all 294 cases registered against the farmers during the agitation against the now-repealed farm laws.

“Some cases have been put in the ‘untraced’ category despite the FIRs naming many farmers as accused. So, this means that these cases can linger on in courts,” Chaduni told reporters here.

“The Haryana government has betrayed us. They had promised to take back all cases, but they are showing some as untraced. Against this betrayal, on November 24, we have decided to block the GT road if all cases are not taken back by then,” he said.

Earlier, Haryana home minister Anil Vij had said that most of the cases registered by state police have been withdrawn and the process is underway to drop the rest of them.

A total of 294 cases were registered during the farmers’ protest against farm laws, out of which permission to cancel 163 cases had been received from the state government, a statement from the minister’s office had said.

It had said that in 98 cases, the court has allowed to withdraw the cases.

In four cases, a permission was pending from the state government, three had been stayed by a Sonipat court and a case had been listed untraceable in Palwal while the process to withdraw the rest of them was underway, it had said.

Reacting to the BKU’s claims, the state government officials said that majority of the cases registered during farmers agitation have already been withdrawn. They added that, till date, a large number of FIRs have been cancelled while the procedure to cancel other cases is going on. The government officials also said that there are 164 such cases in which permission of withdrawal have been given and 98 cases are such in which the courts of law have permitted to cancel.

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 10:23:21 am
