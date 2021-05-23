Chaduni seeks legal action against Khattar for Covid-19 protocol violation

Haryana farmer union BKU leader, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, has sought legal action against Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for violating Covid-19 protocols, and legal action against police officials who alleged adopted illegal means, brute force and aggression to injure peacefully protesting farmers in Hisar.

In a six-page letter written to the Commissioner, Hisar division and Deputy Commissioner, Hisar, Chaduni has asked the district administration to take action against the CM. He has also filed complaints with the DIG-cum-SSP, Hisar against the CM and those who accompanied him during the inauguration of a Covid care centre at OP Jindal Global School on May 16.

Several police personnel and protestors had sustained injuries in the clash that took place when police stopped protesters from entering the inauguration venue.

Chander Shekhar, Commissioner, Hisar division, was, however not available for comments.

However, senior officers, who did not wish to be identified mentioned that all those who participated in the event were staff members of the Covid care centre and district administration who were on routine duty. No outsiders were invited nor anyone attended the event, they added. Thus, there was no violation of any protocols.

Accusing police officials of assaulting farmer leaders, Chaduni said, “Two of our post holders Suman Hooda and Mahender Singh were taken away from the crowd on the pretext of some conversation deceitfully and thereafter they were beaten up. Male police officials could be clearly seen beating up Suman Hooda. It is highly condemnable and shall be strictly taken cognizance of.”

Referring to videos that went viral on social media, he also sought action against police officials alleging that they were “cornering female protestors and even pelted stones and bricks at farmers.”

He also referred to farmer union leaders’ meeting with Hisar IGP Rakesh Arya in which the issue was “amicably decided and resolved”, but yet it was later discovered that police had registered FIRs against the protestors.

He has urged the district administration to withdraw the FIRs, take appropriate legal action against Khattar and those accompanying him and officers of the administration for violating Covid norms and to take action against police officers for assaulting female protestors, failing which the farmers shall protest outside the offices of senior police officers.