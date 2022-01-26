Chaduni: Release compensation to farmers’ kin

Senior farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni Tuesday demanded early initiation of a process to give compensation to the Haryana’s “martyr” farmers, who had lost their lives during the over-year long agitation against three contentious farm laws which now stand repealed.

Farmer leaders point out that the Punjab government has already disbursed financial compensation at the rate of Rs 5 lakh to each of the families of the deceased farmers from the state. In several cases, the farm outfits say, the Punjab government has also provided jobs to next-of-kin of the deceased farmers.

A farmer leader told The Indian Express: “When the final talks had taken place in December, the central government officials had assured the leaders of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) that the Haryana government will not provide jobs to next-of-kin of the deceased but the compensation amount would be higher. Now, we want implementation of this promise.”