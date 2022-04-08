Chaduni-led BKU calls for free toll for three hours in Haryana today

The Gurnam Singh Chaduni-led Bhartiya Kisan Union Friday gave a call to farmers to make vehicles’ passage free on toll plazas in Haryana for three hours – 10 am to 1 pm — on Saturday to press for their demands.

Chaduni urged the farmers to come to the toll plazas to raise their voice to seek a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal to the farmers on the purchase of wheat.

Apart from this, the BKU raised three demands which are related to the toll plazas. The protesters sought free passage facility to the vehicles of the people who live in the 15-km radius of the toll plazas.

The BKU leader demanded an end to the system of double charges for those vehicles for which the facility of FASTag has not been activated yet. Chaduni said that the system of FASTag should be optional, not mandatory for all vehicles.

The last demand relates to the recruitment of staff for functioning of toll plazas. The farmer leader said the staff should be recruited from the local areas, not from out of the state.

In a video message to the farmers, Chaduni asked them to keep only toll plazas free for three hours without blocking the roads. “The farmers will give memorandums to the government officers in support of their demands at the toll plazas itself. The memorandum for bonus on wheat will be addressed to the Prime Minister while the toll plazas-related memorandums will be in the name of the Union Transport Minister,” he said.

During the agitation against farm laws in 2020-21, the toll plazas were the worst hit in Haryana after Punjab. Most of the toll plazas in Haryana remained non-functional for nearly one year as the protesters were camping at the toll booths to express their resentment against the three farm laws which were repealed on December 1, 2021. A few days after this, the farmers had lifted their dharnas from the toll plazas, making the toll booths functional.