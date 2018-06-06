Chadha suicide case: Pb and Hry High Court declines bail to his business partner, frees another accused

The HC has observed that it does not appear to be a case of mere differences between the partners over running of business and settlement of accounts but Chadha had clearly mentioned that Surjit would be one of the main persons responsible for his suicide. The HC has observed that it does not appear to be a case of mere differences between the partners over running of business and settlement of accounts but Chadha had clearly mentioned that Surjit would be one of the main persons responsible for his suicide.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has declined bail to accused Surjit Singh in the Inderpreet Chadha suicide case, saying there are many things prima facie which show he abetted the suicide. Surjit is a partner in a Amritsar hotel which was co-owned by Chadha.

“As it comes out from the perusal of the suicide note executed by the deceased before his death, the case of the present petitioner Surjit Singh is not at par with accused who had already been granted bail by the Court of Sessions at Amritsar since his name figures in all the suicide notes, and he had been consistently harassing the deceased and even instigating him to kill himself. Therefore, he does not deserve concession of regular bail,” the High Court has said in the order.

The HC has observed that it does not appear to be a case of mere differences between the partners over running of business and settlement of accounts but Chadha had clearly mentioned that Surjit would be one of the main persons responsible for his suicide.

However, the HC has granted bail to a woman who is also an accused in the case. The woman had earlier accused Chadha of sexual abuse. However, the police have now filed a cancellation report in that case against Chadha after it was found that the case was wrongly registered against him.

“She is stated to be a married woman having children and is behind bars since 27.2.2018. Her guilt shall be determined during the trial, conclusion of which is likely to take some time. Her further detention is not going to serve any useful purpose,” the HC has said while granting her bail in the suicide case.

Chadha was son of the then Chief Khalsa Diwan president Charanjit Chadha and had shot himself on January 3. The case had hit the limelight after a Punjab DGP-rank officer’s name had surfaced in the case.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App