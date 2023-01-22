The chaat-wala of Chandigarh: Over three decades on, Garg Chaat withstands test of time

Written by Moumita Tarafdar

What started as a passion for cooking and creating special treats in the kitchen for friends and family has translated into one of the to-go places in Chandigarh for the tastiest chaat, golgappas, dahi-bhalla, aloo-tikkis, and more. Garg Chaat in Sector 23 is the one-stop shop for not people from the tricity, but also tourists, who want to taste authentic Punjabi chaat, and the delicious add-ons.

A family-run endeavour, the journey began with three brothers Lachit Ram, Prithivi Chand, and Lal Chand, who started as street vendors in Chandigarh in 1962, and in 1970, they were allotted shops in Sector 23. Birbal Gupta, one of the brothers, started working alongside his family and has been part of the business for 35 years. “I come from a family of food enthusiasts, and I have always had a passion for cooking. My father and uncles started this business as street vendors until they were allotted a shop by the government. Finally, in 1970, we opened Garg Chaat and since then, have served people of various walks of life and age groups,” shares Birbal.

Birbal says the secret of the special taste of their chaat, golgappas, tikkis etc is in the homemade spices, chutneys, and pickles, and nothing is commercially bought. “The recipes have been handed down from generations and it is all traditionally made, that’s why the taste remains the same. The water of our golgappas is very special and we have a variety of flavorurs, made with a combination of spices, tamarind etc and the papdis used for the chaat are very crisp and thin. What sets us apart is the quality of our ingredients and the care we put into preparing each dish. We make everything fresh to order and follow each step of the recipe,” says Birbal, adding that over the years, they have added new dishes like paneer-tikka, veg kulcha, pav-bhaji on demand of the customers.

Birbal says many foreigners come to the shop and are very fascinated with the concept of golgappas and says they enjoy the sweet and sour water and there are customers who have been coming to the shop for two decades, and now their children too. “We do no advertising, it is only through word-of-mouth that our shop always has so much rush, as people know that we never compromise on quality and each dish will have the same authentic flavour, day after day. What makes me happiest is to see customers enjoying the food we make,” smiles Birbal.