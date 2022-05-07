CFSL starts building repository of DNA evidence, wants to save samples for 75 years

The Central Forensics Science laboratory (CFSL), Sector 36, has started making a repository of crime scenes, case profiles as well as DNA samples collected from unidentified dead bodies to increase the scope of forensics investigations in matters pertaining to sexual assaults.

According to sources, the CFSL wants to preserves samples and profiles in its repository for a period of 75 years, but a final decision on the time time period of storage will be taken by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), Delhi.

Officials said that DNA samples of repeat offenders, who are at times found to be involved in multiple sexual assault cases, will also be stored in the dedicated repository which is being made under the supervision of director, CFSL, Sector 36, Dr Ikramul Haque — a leading DNA expert.

Sources said that vaginal sample swabs collected from sexual assault victims, through which the DNA of suspects can be traced, will also be a part of the repository.

“The main feature of this repository will be the collection of DNA samples of unidentified people, who are found dead under mysterious circumstances. We will preserve these profiles and if someone approaches us later, we can match his/her profile with the already preserved data. The repository will also help nail repeat offenders. We want to preserve the samples, profiles etc for at least 75 years. But a final decision regarding the same is yet to be taken,” director, CFSL-36, Dr Ikramul Haque told The Indian Express.

Sources said that so far, the standard practice of destroying samples after submitting forensic results in concerned courts and with the concerned investigation agencies was being followed. Only written results were available with the forensic laboratory after the samples are destroyed.

As per officials, the repository is being made under the state of the art DNA Analysis Centre at CFSL-36, which was set up with Rs 99.76 crore of the Nirbhaya Fund scheme of the Central government and was inaugurated in December, 2019.

The main idea behind creating a repositiry was to build the capability for examination of at least 2,000 DNA crime cases every year. Sources said till October, 2018, the capacity of CFSL-36 was limited to examining just 250 cases and examination of 1,500 DNA samples in one year.

DNA crucial in cracking sexual assault cases

The forensic examination of DNA samples is considered to be a crucial aspect in cracking sexual assault cases. In July, 2017, a man thought to be involved in the infamous autorickshaw gang rape case, was let off as his DNA sample did not match with the samples of victim. The real culprits in that case were arrested later when they targeted another woman in November, 2017. Their samples were matched with the victim, and they were all convicted subsequently in August, 2018.