CFSL-36 is ready to assist UT admin with its RT-PCR technique

AS THE Central Forensic Scientist Laboratories (CFSLs) are assisting states which have been worst affected by COVID-19, Sector 36 CFSL, which has provision of the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) technique said Monday that can assist the Chandigarh administration in testing COVID-19 samples, if allowed by the MHA.

CFSL uses the RT-PCR technique for DNA profiling, analysing and solving the mystery of DNA paternity disputes, which combining reverse transcription of RNA into DNA. “CFSLs in Delhi, Maharashtra are already providing RT-PCR technique to the state governments for COVID-19 sample testing. The MHA is in communication about the COVID-19 scenario in all states and UTs. It depends on the MHA, regulatory body of CFSLs, to allow us to assist states or UT. We do not have testing kits, they are available with the state governments and administration,” said SK Jain, Director CFSL.

CFSL-36 has one RT-PCR technique machine worth Rs 28 lakh and the process of procuring four other machines is ongoing. The UT health department has around five RT-PCR laboratory technique machines of different capacities at PGIMER and GMCH-32. Recently, the UT health department started sending samples to IMTECH, Sector 39, also.

