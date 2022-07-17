Centre’s silence on GST compensation end lends hope to Punjab’s dry coffers

The Centre’s silence on GST compensation regime has raised hope in fund-starved Punjab that the Union government may consider the plea by states to continue with the scheme for some more time.

The GST compensation regime officially came to an end on June 30, but even a fortnight later, the Centre is yet to send an official letter to the states stating the same.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema had written a demi-official letter to the Centre urging that the compensation regime be extended and that the state be given more time to be self reliant.

“We have not received any reply from the Centre. If the compensation had to end, then they would have written so clearly. But they have not done so. This may mean that we will get compensation for some more time,” said a functionary of the government.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of Punjab has inherited a debt of Rs 3 lakh crore and the state’s fiscal health is in a mess. The state is going to face a loss of Rs 14,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore every year if the GST compensation is stopped.

The he states were to be given GST compensation only for the first quarter of this year, till June 30, by the Centre. For Punjab, this amount would have been Rs 4500 crore, leaving a deficit of Rs 13,500 crore this year to deal with. From next year onwards, the state’s fiscal deficit, minus any GST compensation, was pegged at Rs 15,000 crore annually.

The AAP, riding on a slew of populist promises, was voted to power with a massive mandate in February. Since then, the government has announced 300 units of power free of cost for every family in Punjab — which came into effect from July 1 — the financial implications of which is likely to be Rs 15,000 crore annually.

The government has also announced that it would be giving Rs 1,000 to every woman above the age of 18 years every month. The AAP, which is keen on contesting elections in other states like Himachal Pradesh, is likely to fork out another Rs 12,000 crore every year to keep this promise as well, and cite the same as an example during its poll campaigns.

The government had also announced a bonus of Rs 1,500 per acre for the paddy farmers, if they take to Direct Sowing of Rice (DSR) technique. The total expenditure of this will be worked out only after it is known as to how many farmers avail the benefit.

The government already spends huge amounts from the budget on debt servicing every year. Already, 20 per cent of budget is spent on repayment of loans. For servicing this debt, the government borrows money.

In 2019-20 fiscal, the state had paid an amount of Rs 17,567 crore towards debt servicing. In 2020-21, it was Rs 18,588 crore. By March 31 this year, in the 2021-22 fiscal, it was estimated that the government would pay Rs 20,315 crore for paying off loans.

Meanwhile, the state government has sought a special financial package from the Centre to bail farmers out of the debt trap, promote crop diversification and also curb stubble burning. State Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal raised the demand with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar recently Dhaliwal also demanded Rs 15,000 per acre per year compensation for farmers of the border area to reduce their hardships.

Dhaliwal told Tomar that the border area farmers can tend to their crops only between 10 am and 4 pm and cannot grow crops higher than 3 feet.

Justifying the demand, AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said Punjab is an agrarian state and its economy depends on the agriculture sector. He said Punjab has been feeding the nation and now it is the duty of the Union government to extend financial help to bail the state farmers out of the debt trap.