Centres of excellence to help farmers increase their incomes, says Haryana government

The Haryana government said Wednesday that centres of excellence opened in the horticulture sector would help farmers increase their incomes.

“If farmers adopt new techniques of horticulture, their income shall also increase,” a government spokesperson was quoted as saying in a press release. “Haryana is at the forefront of setting up centres of excellence in the country for increasing the quality and production in the horticulture sector. For this, 11 centres of excellence have been established. Many farmers have been associated with these centres of excellence,” the official added.

The release also mentioned programmes such as Mera Pani-Meri Virasat, Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana, Mukhyamantri Bagwani Bima Yojana and Har Khet-Swasth Khet.

Villages with notable achievements in agriculture, horticulture and animal husbandry are being identified as villages of excellence. “The area under horticulture in the state has increased as more farmers are inclined towards horticulture, instead of traditional farming.

With the setting up of Maharana Pratap Horticulture University in Karnal, the farmers are directly getting the benefits of the university’s new research and techniques,” the release further said.

The government said it was also providing subsidies to facilitate the washing, grading and packaging of agricultural products, with a target set for opening 100 “pack houses” by the end of this financial year for the purpose.

Haryana has been awarded the ‘Best State Agribusiness Award-2022’ by the Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture for its contribution in policies, programmes, production, inputs, technologies, marketing, value addition, infrastructure and exports in the agriculture sector.

“Haryana is the leading state in the formation of the farmer-producer organisations (FPOs) in the country. So far, more than 700 FPOs have been formed and the target to formation 1,000 FPOs will be achieved soon,” the release said.

The government also said that Asia’s biggest horticulture market was going to be set up at Ganaur in Sonipat to enable farmers to sell their produce at one place and earn more profit .