scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Centres of excellence to help farmers increase their incomes, says Haryana government

Villages with notable achievements in agriculture, horticulture and animal husbandry are being identified as villages of excellence.

The government said it was also providing subsidies to facilitate the washing, grading and packaging of agricultural products, with a target set for opening 100 “pack houses” by the end of this financial year for the purpose. (file)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Haryana government said Wednesday that centres of excellence opened in the horticulture sector would help farmers increase their incomes.

“If farmers adopt new techniques of horticulture, their income shall also increase,” a government spokesperson was quoted as saying in a press release. “Haryana is at the forefront of setting up centres of excellence in the country for increasing the quality and production in the horticulture sector. For this, 11 centres of excellence have been established. Many farmers have been associated with these centres of excellence,” the official added.

The release also mentioned programmes such as Mera Pani-Meri Virasat, Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana, Mukhyamantri Bagwani Bima Yojana and Har Khet-Swasth Khet.

Villages with notable achievements in agriculture, horticulture and animal husbandry are being identified as villages of excellence. “The area under horticulture in the state has increased as more farmers are inclined towards horticulture, instead of traditional farming.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete

With the setting up of Maharana Pratap Horticulture University in Karnal, the farmers are directly getting the benefits of the university’s new research and techniques,” the release further said.

The government said it was also providing subsidies to facilitate the washing, grading and packaging of agricultural products, with a target set for opening 100 “pack houses” by the end of this financial year for the purpose.

Haryana has been awarded the ‘Best State Agribusiness Award-2022’ by the Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture for its contribution in policies, programmes, production, inputs, technologies, marketing, value addition, infrastructure and exports in the agriculture sector.

Advertisement

“Haryana is the leading state in the formation of the farmer-producer organisations (FPOs) in the country. So far, more than 700 FPOs have been formed and the target to formation 1,000 FPOs will be achieved soon,” the release said.

More from Chandigarh

The government also said that Asia’s biggest horticulture market was going to be set up at Ganaur in Sonipat to enable farmers to sell their produce at one place and earn more profit .

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 05:15:21 pm
Next Story

Arabic Kuthu and Oo Antava most-streamed Tamil and Telugu songs of 2022, check out Amazon Music lists

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close