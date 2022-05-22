Centre’s help welcome but state faces challenges in procuring record yield

Even as the Centre has agreed to implement Price Support Scheme (PSS) for procurement of moong crop in Punjab, it would be too little for the state farmers who are expected to produce 4.75 lakh metric tons of moong and the Centre has agreed to procure only 4585 metric tons.

For the rest of the produce, the state government would require Rs 780 crore this year. The Centre has only procured wheat and paddy on MSP so far. It is for the first time that it has announced to procure moong also. The Centre has helped but the state would have large amounts of moong, cultivated on 1.25 lakh acres this year after Chief minister Bhagwant mann’s announcement to procure moong on MSP this year. While the Centre would procure 4585 metric tons, the state government would have to procure the rest 4.70 lakh metric tons.

The government faces not only a financial challenge but also storage space and gunny bags. Sources said that the produce would be worth Rs 700 crore and the government would need Rs 80 crore extra towards mandi fee, commission and transportation. Since the state would be the procuring agency, it would have to pay Rs 80 crore from its pocket. On storage front also, Punjab’s 165 lakh metric tons capacity is filled to the brim.

The centre has put a rider that the state government would have to keep a revolving fund equivalent to at least 15% of procurement cost of sanctioned quantity and ensure that the payment is made directly into the bank accounts of the farmers within three days of procurement. This will also be a major challenge for the government to keep the money as there is no provision of Cash Credit Limit (CCL) on moong even as the government gets CCL advance before for procurement on wheat and paddy.

“The government has taken this initiative. The Centre’s help is certainly a shot in the arm. Rest, we will see. The financial implications will be worked out. It is the first time that we are procuring moong. Some teething troubles are bound to happen. But we will make it happen,” a functionary of the government said. A spokesman of the government said that moong cultivation has set a new record this year with sowing of 1.25 lakh acres (50,000 hectares), an increase of around 70,000 acres from the previous season.