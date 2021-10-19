Centre’s BSF move keeps political pot boiling

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi Monday said his government will not accept the Centre’s decision to allow enhancement of BSF’s jurisdiction from existing 15 km to 50 km, which is against the spirit of federalism.

“We are completely against it. Law and order is a state subject. The state police, which can end terrorism from the state, is capable of preventing any incident,” Channi said here after chairing a Cabinet meeting.

He said the state Cabinet took a serious view of Centre’s move. “We oppose it,” the CM said, adding such decisions should not be taken without consulting the state government.

He said his government was fully competent to handle the law and order situation across the state with its own police force. He referred to the capability and capacity of state police force in containing the decade-long militancy in the state.

Channi said now the situation demands apprehensions should be dispelled from the minds of public on this sensitive issue to chalk out a well-thought out strategy for which a special meeting of state Cabinet would be convened soon and if need be, the issue would be thoroughly discussed in an all-party meeting. However, in case the issue is not resolved, a special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha would be convened.

The Union government has amended the BSF Act to authorise the force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a 50 km stretch, up from the existing 15 km, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.

Channi also slammed SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal for allegedly trying to flare up religious sentiments of people over this issue. He asked Badal to desist from making alleged “provocative” statements referring to the entry of central forces to the Golden Temple and other religious places.

He also asked the SAD president not to push Punjab back into “black days of militancy” by hurting religious sentiments under the guise of the jurisdiction issue. He further alleged that Akali Dal was solely responsible for having “misled” the state’s youth to take up the path of militancy. WITH PTI