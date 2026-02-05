Centre wrote off Rs 9.87 lakh crore corporate loans and only 1.67 lakh crore Agri loans

Canada sees India as a reliable partner and wants to deepen trade and cooperation across sectors. (ANI Photo)

Loans worth Rs 9.87 lakh crore owed by large corporate houses between 2014 and September 30, 2025, were written off and the agriculture and allied sectors received relief of only Rs 1.67 lakh crore during the same period — these are the figures disclosed by the Central government.

In percentage terms, corporates account for nearly 85.5 per cent of the total loan write-offs, while farmers have received barely 14.5 per cent.

This was in response to a question raised in the Rajya Sabha by environmentalist and Member of Parliament Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal.

Corporate write-offs far outstrip farm relief

The government data shows that out of the total corporate write-offs, Rs 7.21 lakh crore pertained to large industrial loans and more than Rs 2.65 lakh crore was written off in favour of big business entities under various banking provisions.