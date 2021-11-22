Centre will end MSP, Sidhu warns farmers

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu Sunday warned against the Centre’s “sinister” plan to end assured price, food security for the poor, government procurement and public distribution system. He said while announcing the rollback of three “black” farm laws, the BJP-led Centre is silent on framing a law to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Sidhu said, “Today, as we rejoice in our victory against the Centre’s three black laws… Our real work has just begun. The Centre’s sinister plan to end MSP, end food security for the poor, end government procurement and end PDS will continue without the farm laws. It will be now hidden and more dangerous.”

Sidhu, who had urged the farmers to continue their fight for assured prices, cautioned that the Modi government was still determined to privatise procurement, storage and sale of food grains to private players.

“The Centre’s design to give procurement, storage and retail to private capital is still ongoing… No word by the Centre for MSP legalisation. We are back to June 2020. Small farmers need Punjab government’s support to protect them from corporate takeover — Punjab Model is the only way,” he tweeted. Sidhu on Friday dubbed Modi’s announcement of repealing the three farm laws a “step in the right direction”, but had also stressed the MSP was a bigger issue than the farm laws.

He has been claiming that he has a roadmap for the prosperous future of Punjab, be it in the field of agriculture or industry.