Centre to review feasibility of nuclear power plant in Patiala, says MoS

The union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, and MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Jitendra Singh, Monday said the Centre will re-examine the feasibility of setting up a nuclear power plant in Patiala as part of the ongoing process for expanding atomic energy capacity in the country.
He was speaking at a first-of-its-kind interactive session on “Challenges, Opportunities and the Road Ahead for Punjab”, attended by intellectuals, academicians, former administrative officers, policy experts, industry representatives and think tanks to deliberate on key issues facing the state.
The demand for a nuclear power plant in Patiala was raised by Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, who referred to an early 2000s proposal for a plant at Darauli in Patiala. Sandhu said Punjab, which remains dependent on coal-based thermal plants, requires a nuclear facility to meet its power demand through clean energy.
Responding to the demand, Singh said he would review all conditions related to establishing a nuclear power plant in Patiala. “If it is practically possible, the union government will explore all options to ensure the establishment of a nuclear power plant in Patiala,” he said.
Among those present at the session were Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar, former Special Chief Secretary KBS Sidhu, former IAS and PCS officers, policy makers and representatives from agriculture, industry and other sectors.
The participants discussed crop diversification, farm incomes and debt, water security and pollution, industrial renewal and ease of doing business, skill development, drug abuse, start-ups and artificial intelligence, sports, youth employment, migration, border management, narco-terrorism, connectivity, logistics, and health and education infrastructure. At the end of the session, the attendees called for institutionalising the platform through a formal forum to regularly engage with government agencies and prepare a roadmap for Punjab’s development.
Singh said Punjab has played a crucial role in India’s independence and economic growth. He said previous governments had failed to accord the state its due importance, but added that the present dispensation has prioritised its development.
Referring to the Indus Waters Treaty between India and Pakistan, Singh described it as unjust and said the Modi government had rectified a “historical mistake” by suspending it. He said that under the treaty, the waters of the Indus, Chenab and Jhelum rivers had been allocated to Pakistan.
He said Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir have signed a new agreement for the Shahpur Kandi dam project to stop excess water from the Ravi from flowing to Pakistan. He said that within five months of completion, around 36,000 hectares of land in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir would be irrigated.
He also referred to the Ujh Multipurpose Project, which, he said, would irrigate around 90,000 hectares of agricultural land in the two regions and help prevent cross-border infiltration while securing BSF establishments during floods.
Jakhar said Punjab has the capacity and integrity among its people but requires decisive leadership. He said employment generation is key to addressing the drug problem and preventing a nexus of crime and terrorism.
