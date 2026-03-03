Centre to review feasibility of nuclear power plant in Patiala, says MoS

The demand for a nuclear power plant in Patiala was raised by Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, who referred to an early 2000s proposal for a plant at Darauli in Patiala. (Express photo)

The union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, and MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Jitendra Singh, Monday said the Centre will re-examine the feasibility of setting up a nuclear power plant in Patiala as part of the ongoing process for expanding atomic energy capacity in the country.

He was speaking at a first-of-its-kind interactive session on “Challenges, Opportunities and the Road Ahead for Punjab”, attended by intellectuals, academicians, former administrative officers, policy experts, industry representatives and think tanks to deliberate on key issues facing the state.

The demand for a nuclear power plant in Patiala was raised by Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, who referred to an early 2000s proposal for a plant at Darauli in Patiala. Sandhu said Punjab, which remains dependent on coal-based thermal plants, requires a nuclear facility to meet its power demand through clean energy.