Centre sets up panel to examine raising Panjab University teachers’ retirement age

The Union Ministry of Education Wednesday constituted a three-member committee to examine Panjab University’s proposal to enhance the age of superannuation of its teachers from 60 to 65 years.

According to an order issued by Rina Sonowal Kouli, Joint Secretary, Higher Education, the committee will be chaired by M Jagadesh Kumar, former chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC). The other members are Yogesh Singh, Vice Chancellor, University of Delhi; and Renu Vig, Vice Chancellor, Panjab University.

The panel has been tasked with examining the proposal in the context of the legal and statutory framework governing the university. It will also assess the implications and possible repercussions of enhancing the retirement age, particularly keeping in view the inter-state character of Panjab University.